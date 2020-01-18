Left Menu
Rashid lying seventh in Singapore Open golf

  Sentosa
  Updated: 18-01-2020 17:58 IST
  • Created: 18-01-2020 17:55 IST
Rashid lying seventh in Singapore Open golf
India's Rashid Khan had an eventful day, firing six birdies but also had four bogeys to finish at two-under 69 and was placed seventh on the third day of the SMBC Singapore Open golf tournament here on Saturday. The 28-year-old Delhi golfer, who has two Asian Tour wins, is way behind the runaway leader Matt Kuchar, who shot nine-under 62 to move to 17-under.

He is enjoying a four-shot lead over Asia No.1 Jazz Janewattananond (67) and Filipino Miguel Tabuena (66) who are 14-under at the USD 1 million events, sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Japan Golf Tour Organisation (JGTO). Rashid will have an added incentive as he can also earn a berth to the 149th (British) Open Championship at Royal St George's if he is one of the top four.

Canadian Richard Lee (65) and Korean teenager Kim Joohyung (67) are tied fourth at 13-under while reigning Olympic champion Justin Rose (68), with 11-under, is sixth followed by Rashid (69) at eight-under. Currently, Rashid is the fourth-best as Kuchar, Jazz and Rose, who are ahead of him, have already qualified for the Open.

"I know about the spots available for the Open, but no pressure. I just want to do my best and the rest will come by itself," said Rashid, a three-time winner of the Order of Merit on Indian domestic Tour. Among other Indians, SSP Chawrasia (69) is T-36, Rahil Gangjee (72) is T-39, Khalin Joshi (72) is T-57 and Shiv Kapur (74) is T-68.

Rashid, who shot 66 on the second day, had six birdies including three in a row from the third to the fifth after opening with a bogey. He added birdies on 10th, 14th and 18th but dropped shots on first, eighth, 11th and 12th. American Kuchar's 62 will not go into the record books as preferred lies were used at the Serapong Course.

The 2016 Olympic Games bronze medallist and a nine-time winner on the PGA TOUR had four birdies on his front-nine and another five in his back nine for a total of 17-under 196.

