EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Rome Ranking Series wrestling event.

*Report of FIH Pro League hockey match between India and The Netherlands. *Report of ISL match between ATK and FC Goa.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-IND-LD PREVIEW Series at stake, India and Australia ready for showdown

By Bharat Sharma Bengaluru, Jan 18 (PTI) A coveted series-victory will be at stake when a resilient India face a feisty Australia in the third and deciding ODI here on Sunday, promising a fitting finale between the two leading teams in world cricket.

SPO-WREST-VINESH

Gold medal in Rome shows I am on right track in Olympic year: Vinesh Phogat By Amanpreet Singh

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Her 'ground wrestling' remains a work in progress but Vinesh Phogat on Saturday avowed that a solid gold medal-winning performance in Rome shows that she is on the right track in the Olympic year.

SPO-TENNIS-SANIA Title for Sania on comeback in Hobart

Hobart, Jan 18 (PTI) In a dream start to her second innings after a two-year break, Sania Mirza lifted the WTA Hobart International trophy with partner Nadiia Kichenok after edging out Shaui Peng and Shuai Zhang in the final, here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IND-RAHUL-KEEPING Should Rahul be a long term keeping option? Experts don't think so

By Bharat Sharma Bengaluru, Jan 18 (PTI) K L Rahul's significant contribution both with the bat and gloves in the second ODI against Australia has given birth to an idea. Can he be a long-term option as a wicket-keeper batsman to boost the balance of the side?

SPO-TENNIS-SANIA-INTERVIEW

I was not as rusty as I had thought, says Sania after annexing Hobart title (Eds: A PTI EXCLUSIVE)

By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) There was not much rustiness but just the initial nervousness, which a "pleasantly surprised" Sania Mirza shook off to win a title in her first tournament in 27 months, capping off her comeback from a maternity leave in style.

SPO-CRI-U19-IND-PREVIEW

Colts World Cup: India start firm favourites against Sri Lanka Bloemfontein, Jan 18 (PTI) Defending champions India, with five new IPL recruits in their ranks, will be the overwhelming favourites when they start their campaign against Sri Lanka in the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-UMESH-INTERVIEW

Less workload with less game-time worrying, says Umesh as he eyes county stint By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) At a time when international bowlers are worried about their workload, India's Umesh Yadav lamented the lack of it, saying he is "playing lesser and lesser" in top-flight.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD SELECTORS New selectors: BCCI invites applications for MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda's replacements

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The BCCI on Saturday invited applications for the post of national selectors with only two slots to be filled in the senior panel vacated by incumbent chairman MSK Prasad and his colleague Gagan Khoda.

SPO-WREST-IND Bajrang enters final; Jitender, Deepak crash out of Rome wrestling

Rome, Jan 18 (PTI) India's star wrestler Bajrang Punia assured himself of at least a silver medal by entering the final of the 65kg freestyle category at the Ranking Series event here on Saturday.

SPO-OPEN-LD PRAJNESH Prajnesh enters Australian Open main draw, may run into Djokovic in 2nd round

Melbourne, Jan 18 (PTI) Indian tennis player Prajnesh Gunnewaran on Saturday sneaked into the Australian Open men's singles main draw as a lucky loser and may run into world number two Novak Djokovic if he clears the first hurdle.

SPO-CRI-IND-RAHUL Rahul prepared for middle-order batting by watching videos of Smith, Williamson

By Nikhil Bapat Rajkot, Jan 18 (PTI) He is most comfortable to bat as an opener but to deliver as a middle order batsman, KL Rahul prepared for the challenge by picking the brains of modern-day great Virat Kohli apart from watching videos of Steve Smith and Kane Williamson.

SPO-CRI-IND-SMITH

Smith blames loss of three quick wickets for defeat Rajkot, Jan 18 (PTI) Australia batsman Steve Smith rued the loss of three quick wickets in the middle overs, including his own, that proved decisive in his team's 36-run loss to India in the second ODI here.

SPO-CRI-RAHUL-DRAVID

Great to be compared with someone like Dravid: Rahul Rajkot, Jan 18 (PTI) Gradually learning to fit into multiple roles as per team's requirement, KL Rahul has drawn comparisons with the legendary Rahul Dravid and the young batsman says it's an honour.

SPO-RANJI-GROUPB

Ranji: Mumbai eye first 'home' win against UP Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Domestic giants Mumbai will be eyeing their first 'home' win of the season when they take on Uttar Pradesh in their Elite Group B Ranji Trophy at the

Wankhede Stadium here from Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IND-SELECTION Rahul likely to come back for Tests, Hardik may return for ODIs, if fit

Bengaluru, Jan 18 (PTI) KL Rahul's stupendous white ball form makes him a firm favourite to get his place back in the red ball team even as selectors fret on all-rounder Hardik Pandya's fitness before picking ODI and Test squads for the New Zealand tour here on Sunday.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri slips to Tied 84th at American Express Golf tournament

La Quinta (US) Jan 18 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri made two double-bogeys, one on each side of the tough Stadium Course to finish two-under 70 in the second round of The American Express Golf Championship here.

