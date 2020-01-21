Jos Buttler is my favourite player, says Mohammad Haris

Pakistan U-19 cricketer Mohammad Haris said that Jos Buttler is his favourite player and he wants to imitate England cricketer's performance in the middle-order. "Jos Buttler is my favourite player and I want to play like him in the middle-order," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted Haris as saying.

Pakistan secured a seven wickets victory over Scotland in the ICC U19 World Cup match played at Potchefstroom. Pakistan dismantled Scotland batting unit and they managed to score just 75 runs in 24 overs. The right-hand batsman said that he has been cricket since the age of nine.

"I was into cricket from a young age. I first started playing when I was nine. My professional cricket journey began at 15 in Peshawar when I started playing club cricket," he said. Pakistan will next take on Zimbabwe on January 22 in their U19 World Cup campaign at Potchefstroom. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.