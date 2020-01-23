Left Menu
Soccer-Top agents threaten legal action against FIFA over commission cap
Updated: 23-01-2020 03:05 IST

  • Updated: 23-01-2020 03:05 IST
Leading soccer agents are threatening legal action against world body FIFA over plans to cap their commission from transfers, British media reported on Wednesday. FIFA announced last September a cap that would limit agents of the selling club to 10% of the transfer fee, and 3% of the player's fee for agents of the buying club.

The soccer body said in December that commissions paid to agents involved in international transfers totalled a record $653.9 million last year, four times more than they earned in 2015. Those attending a meeting of the Association of Football Agents (AFA) in London on Wednesday were clear in their opposition to the move.

"If you ask players what they want, they are in favour of agents. There are never complaints about agents' fees from players," the BBC quoted Jonathan Barnett, who represents Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, as saying. "We will try until the last minute to resolve the problem but rest assured, if necessary we will go to every court in the world."

Others attending included Mino Raiola, who represents Manchester United's Paul Pogba and former Sweden international Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes. Mel Stein, the AFA life president, said a united policy had been agreed.

FIFA said the soccer body was "aiming for a system of balanced and reasonable regulation, instead of the law of the jungle currently in place, with conflicts of interests rife and exorbitant 'commissions' being earned left and right." "FIFA is currently developing these proposals to be turned into regulations," it added in a statement on its official website (www.fifa.com).

"This work is done in consultation with the football stakeholders, including agents' representatives."

