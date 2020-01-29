SCOREBOARD
New Zealand Innings: Martin Guptill c sub (SV Samson) b Thakur 31
Colin Munro st Rahul b Jadeja 14 Kane Williamson (c) c Rahul b Mohammed Shami 95
Mitchell Santner b Chahal 9 Colin de Grandhomme c Dube b Thakur 5
Ross Taylor b Mohammed Shami 17 Tim Seifert not out 0
Extras: (B-6, LB-2) 8 Total: (for 6 wickets in 20 overs) 179
Fall of wickets: 1-47, 2-52, 3-88, 4-137, 5-178, 6-179 Bowling: Shardul Thakur 3-0 -21-2, Mohammed Shami 4-0-32-2, Jasprit Bumrah
4-0-45-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-36-1, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-23-1, Shivam Dube 1-0-14-0.
