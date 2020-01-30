Left Menu
Baker replaces Hinch as Astros' manager

  • Reuters
  Updated: 30-01-2020 06:09 IST
The Houston Astros named Dusty Baker as manager on Wednesday to replace A.J. Hinch, who was fired in the wake of the team's sign-stealing scandal. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the deal is for one year and includes a team option for 2021. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Hinch was fired earlier this month after an MLB investigation found the team stole signs electronically in 2017. General manager Jeff Luhnow also was let go, and the Astros now will look to hire his successor. Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to the Astros' spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla., in two weeks.

Baker, 70, will become the major league's oldest manager but will provide the Astros with an experienced leader in the short term and give them time to chart a long-term plan. He last managed in 2017, when his Washington Nationals squad won 97 games.

"Throughout his successful career, Dusty has embodied the qualities that we were looking for in a manager," Astros owner Jim Crane said in a team statement. "He's a winner, and more importantly, a strong leader who has earned the respect of not only his players but of virtually everyone that he has touched in baseball. We're extremely excited to name Dusty as the new leader of our ballclub." As a bonus, Baker will manage the American League squad in the 2020 All-Star Game, Nightengale reported. That honor goes to the manager of the reigning league champion, and Hinch was scheduled to lead the team in July in Los Angeles.

Baker compiled a 1,863-1,636-1 record in 22 seasons. He guided the San Francisco Giants to the National League pennant in 2002 before losing to the Anaheim Angels in the World Series. A World Series title is one prize that has eluded him in his managerial career, and his statement Wednesday makes it clear he sees that opportunity in Houston.

"I'm extremely thankful for this opportunity," Baker stated. "This is a great ballclub with outstanding players that know how to win. I applaud Jim Crane for the leadership he has shown in recent weeks and look forward to working with him and the players to bring a championship to the City of Houston." Baker produced 10 90-win campaigns during his tenures with the Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, and Nationals. He won three National League Manager of the Year awards in San Francisco.

Other candidates considered for the post included former big-league managers Brad Ausmus, John Gibbons, and Buck Showalter, and Chicago Cubs third-base coach Will Venable.

