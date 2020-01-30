Chinese football association says to postpone domestic games in 2020 to contain virus spread

The Chinese Football Association said on Thursday it will postpone domestic games in 2020 due to rapidly spreading coronavirus epidemic in the country.

Football games at all levels and involving all types in China will be postponed, in order to help control the virus spread, the association said in a statement on its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

