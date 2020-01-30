Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Wing McNicholl to debut for Wales in Six Nations opener

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 18:05 IST
UPDATE 1-Rugby-Wing McNicholl to debut for Wales in Six Nations opener

New Zealand-born wing Johnny McNicholl will earn a first cap for defending champions Wales after being named by new coach Wayne Pivac in the starting lineup for their Six Nations opener against Italy at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

McNicholl, 29, scored a try for the Welsh in a 44-33 victory over the Barbarians in November, but that was an uncapped international and he will play his first official fixture against the Italians. His selection means George North stays at outside centre, with the rest of the back three made up of fullback Leigh Halfpenny and wing Josh Adams.

"It is great for Johnny McNicholl to get his first cap, I thought he played really well against the Barbarians so it is a great opportunity for him this weekend," Pivac said in a media release from Welsh Rugby on Thursday. "George has had a number of games in the midfield for Wales and more recently for the Ospreys and he has been running there in training. We have been impressed with him there and he is excited by the opportunity."

Tomos Williams and Dan Biggar line up as the half-back pairing, Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric and number eight Taulupe Faletau make up the back row of the scrum, with captain Alun Wyn Jones and Jake Ball occupying the lock positions. Wyn Jones, Dillon Lewis and hooker Ken Owens make up the front row.

"We’ve had a couple of injuries, Josh Navidi picked up a hamstring injury so he is out for a few weeks, while Liam Williams, Owen Watkin, Gareth Davies and Elliot Dee weren’t quite ready to be available for selection," Pivac said. Former England junior international centre Nick Tompkins has been named among the replacements and could earn his first cap for Wales after qualifying through his Wrexham-born grandmother.

The match is a first official test in charge for Pivac, who took over from fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland after the latter left following the World Cup in Japan having spent 12 years at the helm. Team: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Johnny McNicholl, 13-George North, 12-Hadleigh Parkes, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-Aaron Wainwright, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4-Jake Ball, 3-Dillon Lewis, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Wyn Jones.

Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Rob Evans, 18-Leon Brown, 19-Cory Hill, 20-Ross Moriarty, 21-Rhys Webb, 22-Jarrod Evans, 23-Nick Tompkins.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US seeking Iraqi nod to bring in air defenses after Iran attack

The United States is trying to secure permission from Iraq to bring Patriot missile defenses into the country to better defend U.S. forces after Irans Jan. 8 missile attack, which wounded 50 American troops, Defense Secretary Mark Esper sai...

Hockey India congratulates Rani Rampal for winning World Games Athlete of the Year award

Hockey India on Thursday congratulated Indian women hockey teams captain Rani Rampal for winning the World Games Athlete of the Year 2019 award. Rampal, who was among the 25 athletes was nominated for this award from 25 sports, received a m...

Man convicted of trying to steal 1215 Magna Carta from UK cathedral

A man who tried steal an original copy of the 1215 Magna Carta, considered to be one of the most important documents in the history of democracy, from an English cathedral was found guilty on Thursday of criminal damage and attempted theft....

UPDATE 1-Banks and fund managers want trial of shorter European trading day

Banks and asset managers called on Thursday for a one-year trial of a shorter trading day for European stock exchanges to make markets more efficient, lift volumes and attract more women. The Association for Financial Markets in Europe AFME...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020