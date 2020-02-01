Left Menu
Development News Edition

Can he topple 'king' Novak? Thiem looks for chinks in Djokovic's armour

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 12:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 12:20 IST
Can he topple 'king' Novak? Thiem looks for chinks in Djokovic's armour
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

"King" Novak Djokovic has won all seven Australian Open finals he has contested, he is on a 12-match winning streak and will become world number one if successful in the Melbourne Park decider on Sunday. Against those overwhelming odds, few are giving Dominic Thiem much of a chance to wrench the title from his iron grip and clinch a maiden Grand Slam.

But the Austrian, remarkably, is the one with the recent edge. Djokovic is 6-4 in their career head-to-heads, but Thiem has won four of the last five.

Three of those were on his favoured clay, but he also came from a set down to beat the Serb on hardcourts at the ATP Finals in November. Djokovic is the first to admit that the slick 26-year-old has successfully refined his game over the past 12 months to compete on all surfaces.

And he acknowledges it is just a matter of time before Thiem wins a Slam. "I don't think he's really any more 'next generation'. He's been around for many years. Now already he's an established top-five, top-10 player," said Djokovic.

"It's just a matter of one match here and there that can potentially give him a Grand Slam title, that he can actually get in the mix of top three in the world," he added. Despite the platitudes, Djokovic, 32, is banking on adding yet another chapter to his storied Melbourne Park career and heads into the match with an extra day's rest after dispatching an injured Roger Federer in his semi-final on Thursday.

The world number two has been firing ever since arriving in Australia a month ago, and was unbeaten over six ATP Cup singles matches as he led Serbia to the inaugural title ahead of the Australian Open. "Yes, I'm pleased with the way I've been feeling and playing. I thought ATP Cup went really well for me, got a lot of hours spent on the court, singles and doubles," said the 16-time Grand Slam winner.

"Obviously got a lot of positive energy from that competition. I dropped only one set so far up to the finals. Hopefully I'll be able to perform as well as I always have in the Australian Open finals." - 'It's his comfort zone' -

=========================== Thiem, who has beaten four seeds to make the grade, including Rafael Nadal in the last eight, is no stranger to Grand Slam finals, making the last two at Roland Garros.

But this is his best effort outside of the French Open. He lauded Djokovic as the "king of Australia" and insisted his recent succusses against him counted for little at the Serb's favourite tournament.

"It's true, I won I think more of the last encounters than he did. But I think it doesn't count so much. It's absolutely his comfort zone here," he said. "He always plays his best tennis in Australia since many, many years. So I'm expecting that as well in the finals.

"All I can do is my best again, play great tennis again, and of course take a look at the last matches we had... try to repeat the good stuff that I did there." Despite playing down his chances, Thiem has the weapons to trouble Djokovic.

He is supremely fit and regarded as one of the fastest movers on court, with a one-handed backhand that generates heavy spin and a power-packed forehand. While the slower clay has always been his preferred surface, beating Federer in the Indian Wells final last year was a turning point for the Austrian on hardcourts.

"That victory gave me so much relief and so much confidence because finally, I got my first Masters 1000 title on hardcourt," he said. "I made this huge step forward. I really developed my game I think in the right direction."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Sitharaman cuts short Budget speech after feeling unwell

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday cut short her Budget speech as she felt unwell after speaking for a record 160 minutes in Lok Sabha. Sitharaman had only two pages of her Budget speech unread when she appeared uneasy and was...

Kunal Kamra serves legal notice to Indigo Airlines over flying ban

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has issued a legal notice to Indigo Airlines, which had suspended him from flying with it for six months for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami during a flight and making a video. In the legal notice issued on F...

Budget 2020: Rs 9,000 crore allocated for senior citizens' welfare

While presenting her second Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Centre this year has allocated Rs 9,000 crore for the welfare of senior citizens.Also, the government has al...

Longest Budget speech and most lacklustre; after Acche Din, New India, it appears govt also abandoned USD 5 trillion economy target: Cong.

Longest Budget speech and most lacklustre after Acche Din, New India, it appears govt also abandoned USD 5 trillion economy target Cong....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020