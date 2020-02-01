India all-rounder Hardik Pandya ruled out of New Zealand Test series after failing to regain full fitness: BCCI

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya ruled out of New Zealand Test series after failing to regain full fitness said BCCI in a statement today.

Returning from back surgery, Pandya last month flunked the bowling workload monitoring test, one of the mandatory requirements to be considered for selection.

"Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. He traveled to London and was accompanied by NCA Head Physio Ashish Kaushik for a review by spinal surgeon Dr. James Allibone," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

"Hardik will be under rehab at the National Cricket Academy until he regains full match fitness," he added.

