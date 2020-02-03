UPDATE 1-Rugby-Ireland centre Ringrose ruled out of Wales, England games

Centre Garry Ringrose will miss Ireland's upcoming Six Nations matches against Wales and England after undergoing a procedure on the hand injury he sustained in Saturday's 19-12 home win over Scotland, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has said.

Ringrose, replaced at halftime by Leinster team mate Robbie Henshaw, was pictured with his left thumb heavily strapped after the match. "Garry Ringrose has had a procedure on a hand injury and is due to be available for selection ahead of Round 4 of the Championship," the IRFU said in a statement. "Garry will stay connected with the squad as a member of the leadership group."

Ireland host Italy in the fourth round of the tournament on March 7 and conclude their campaign against France on March 14. With Ringrose ruled out of the matches against Wales on Feb. 8 and England on Feb. 23, coach Andy Farrell could turn to either Munster's Chris Farrell or Ulster duo Stuart McCloskey and Will Addison as replacements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.