Left Menu
Development News Edition

Targeting Olympic medal, Mirabai watchful of her fitness

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 20:13 IST
Targeting Olympic medal, Mirabai watchful of her fitness

India's only Olympic medal hopeful weightlifter, Mirabai Chanu's main aim is to stay injury-free in the build-up to the final round of the qualifications in April where she targets to lift a personal best of 210 kilograms. Having recovered fully from a back injury that forced her out of the 2018 Asian Games, the 2017 world champion has progressed gradually from a total of 199kg to 201kg, and in the Senior Nationals here on Tuesday, she improved it to 203kg, thereby bettering her own national record.

"I tried 207kg today but lost balance but I'm confident that I will be able to lift 210kg at the Asian Championships," Mirabai said after winning the women's 49kg category gold. "But the most important thing is to stay free from injury which is very common in our sport. So, I got to be watchful. It's also about staying relaxed when there's no training. I love to listen to music to relax. I also take sauna and steam bath three times a week for better performance," she said.

Mirabai is also keeping a close watch on her diet so that she keeps her weight in check ahead of the Asian Championships in Nur-Sultan from April 16 to 25, the final Olympic qualification. "I eat boiled food and more of red meat. I stay away from oil and spicy food. Pressure is always there when whole of India is expecting a medal. But I am happy that I have the chance to do something for India, so I will put my best foot forward," Mirabai, who had a disappointing campaign at the 2016 Rio Olympics, said.

She is currently ranked fourth in the world behind the Chinese duo of Huihua Jiang (212kg) and Zhihui Hou (211kg), and Korean Ri Song Gum (209kg). A total of 13 lifters will make the cut for Tokyo Olympics in every category after the the Kazakhstan event. Training at NIS Patiala national camp meant that Mirabai has not gone home to Manipur for long and she misses her favourite dish Iromba, a curry made with fermented fish as an ingredient.

"I miss it but at the end of the day we are here to achieve something for our country and that's the priority. I will visit my home once I achieve something big," Mirabai signed off. National coach Vijay Sharma said his ward is on the right track for Tokyo Olympics.

"We missed two lifts, if she had cleared one (either in snatch or clean and jerk), we could have achieved the target here. Our target here was between 203-205kg," Sharma said. "She was not at her peak from. It's the pre-competition period. Our target was this only. We wanted to give a check and I think she is on right track."

Mirabai's next target is to achieve 210kg in the Asian Championships. "We have planned our journey as per our limits. We don't want to rush things, keeping injuries in mind. But I'm strongly hopeful we can make it," Sharma said.

On the Chinese challenge, he said: "They have been doing 210kg-plus for last four years. But we have gradually improved from 194kg and reached 203kg today." "The Chinese may have achieved 211kg-212kg in other competitions but at Olympic level, I think a gold will come in range of 207kg-210kg," he said, strongly hoping that Mirabai will win India's first gold in weightlifting since Karnam Malleswari's bronze in Sydney 2000.

"It's about making some minor adjustments and focus strongly on the fitness and power-strengthening ahead of the qualifying meet," Sharma said. The national coach also spoke highly of the Youth Olympic champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga and said the target for the Mizo teenager is to qualify for the Olympics, before targeting a medal in 2024 Paris Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Team MRF Tyres to take part in European Rally Championship

Team MRF Tyres to take part in European Rally Championship Chennai, Feb 4 PTI Team MRF Tyres will be returning to the international rally stage this year with a full season in the European Rally Championship campaign. Irelands Cra...

World Cancer Day: Celebs who braved cancer and emerged victorious

Indias most glamorous industry - Bollywood- has been sharing several remarkable on-screen stories ever since its inception. But, apart from the whole glitzy affairs, these celebs, every now and then, have also shared their real struggle sto...

39-member ministerial delegation from Russia, England, other countries to take part in DefExpo-2020

A 39-member ministerial delegation from Russia, England, and Seychelles, among other countries, is expected to take part in the five-day DefExpo-2020 beginning tomorrow in Uttar Pradeshs capital city of Lucknow, the Defence Ministry said on...

Karnataka places border districts under coronavirus

The Karnataka government has placed border districts of Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Chamarajnagar and Mysuru under novel coronovirus surveillance following three positive cases in neighbouring Kerala. The Department of Health and Family Welf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020