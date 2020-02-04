Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sr selection committee chairman MSK Prasad congratulates U-19 team

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 22:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 22:17 IST
Sr selection committee chairman MSK Prasad congratulates U-19 team

Indian cricket board's senior selection committee chairman MSK Prasad congratulated the national U-19 team for their comprehensive win against Pakistan making it to their seventh junior World Cup final.

India beat Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first semi-final with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a hundred. They will now meet the winners of the second semi-final between Bangladesh and New Zealand.

"Many many congratulations to India U-19 team for having successfully reached the finals with a thumping victories in quarters & semifinal’s. I wish the young bunch all the success in finals and defend the Cup," Prasad said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Texting while walking more dangerous than talking on phone: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Tiffany shareholders approve USD 16.2-bn bid by France's LVMH

Paris, Feb 4 AFP The shareholders of US jewellery company Tiffany gave the green light Tuesday for its acquisition by luxury behemoth LVHM for a sum of USD 16.2 billion, setting the French firm up to become a power player in fine gems at a ...

Soccer-Three Fiorentina directors fined for insulting ref after match

Three Fiorentina directors, including former Italy midfielder Giancarlo Antognoni, have been fined for insulting the referee after their teams 3-0 defeat by Juventus in Serie A on Sunday. Antognoni was fined 25,000 euros 27,600 for having y...

UPDATE 1-Nigerian court adjourns case of 47 men charged under homosexuality law

After months of delays, Nigerian prosecutors began presenting their evidence against 47 men charged with public displays of affection with members of the same sex, but asked for an adjournment after calling one witness.Prosecution lawyer Il...

Bandits kill 11 villagers in northern Nigeria

Kano, Feb 4 AFP Armed bandits have killed 11 people in separate attacks in northern Nigeria, a community leader and residents said Tuesday. In the first incident on Monday, six vigilantes were killed when gunmen invaded Kakangi village in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020