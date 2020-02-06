New Zealand score 211/8 in U-19 World Cup semifinal against Bangladesh

New Zealand scored 211 for eight against Bangladesh in second semifinal of the U-19 World Cup here on Thursday.

Beckham Wheeler-Greenall top-scored for New Zealand with an unbeaten 75 while Shoriful Islam was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, taking three wickets for 45 runs in 10 overs.

Brief scores: New Zealand 211/8 in 50 overs (Wheerler-Greenall 75 not out; Islam 3/45).

