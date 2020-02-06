Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand score 211/8 in U-19 World Cup semifinal against Bangladesh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Potchefstroom
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 17:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 17:56 IST
New Zealand score 211/8 in U-19 World Cup semifinal against Bangladesh

New Zealand scored 211 for eight against Bangladesh in second semifinal of the U-19 World Cup here on Thursday.

Beckham Wheeler-Greenall top-scored for New Zealand with an unbeaten 75 while Shoriful Islam was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, taking three wickets for 45 runs in 10 overs.

Brief scores: New Zealand 211/8 in 50 overs (Wheerler-Greenall 75 not out; Islam 3/45).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

BJP's Shazia Ilmi calls Kejriwal a 'biggest bluff master ever', accuses him of copying BJP manifesto

Calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal the biggest bluff master ever, BJP national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi on Thursday said people of Delhi should not trust him as the AAP chief has copied certain major promises from the BJPs manifes...

Anuj ton raises slim hopes for Delhi

Wicketkeeper batsman Anuj Rawats stroke-filled hundred gave Delhi a slim chance of an outright win after Gujarat got the all-important first innings lead in the Ranji Trophy group A encounter here on Thursday. In reply to Delhis 293, Gujara...

Regeneron likely to test treatments in coronavirus patients in few months

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Thursday a set of its treatments could be available for testing in coronavirus patients within a few months.Were already scaling up one set of potential antibody treatments, Chief Scientific Officer Geo...

IT Dept seizes Rs 77 crore unaccounted cash in searches in Tamil Nadu

The Income Tax IT department seized unaccounted cash of approximately Rs 77 crore in searches conducted at about 38 premises of a group, linked to the movie industry, in Chennai and Madurai. According to the press release, the IT department...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020