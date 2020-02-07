Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bournemouth hand teenager guilty of racist abuse lifetime ban

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 00:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 00:08 IST
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bournemouth hand teenager guilty of racist abuse lifetime ban
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bournemouth have handed a 17-year-old supporter a lifetime ban after he pleaded guilty to chanting racist abuse during a Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November, the south-coast club said on Thursday.

British media reported that the fan, who cannot be named, was banned from attending matches for three years by the Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court and ordered to pay a fine of 55 pounds ($71). "AFC Bournemouth welcome the court's decision to impose a three-year football banning order on a person present in the visiting section, following an incident at our fixture at Tottenham Hotspur last November," the club said in a statement https://www.afcb.co.uk/news/club-news/afc-bournemouth-club-statement.

"This member of the public – who we refuse to acknowledge as a supporter – will also receive a lifetime ban from AFC Bournemouth." A Wolverhampton Wanderers season ticket holder has also been banned from attending football matches for four years after he made monkey gestures at Chelsea's Tammy Abraham during a home league game in September, the BBC reported.

The 40-year-old fan, Josef Smith, was found guilty of racially abusive behaviour and sentenced at Dudley Magistrates' Court. ($1 = 0.7735 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

World Bank, Korean experts participate in workshop on 'Smart City Dushanbe'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Nike has launched a new running shoe that complies with limits set by World Athletics after the governing body imposed a landmark ban on a version of the sportswear giants Vaporfly shoes that was used to run the first sub-two hour marathon....

UPDATE 1-EU trade chief Hogan returns to Washington as auto tariffs loom

European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan returned to Washington on Thursday for talks with U.S. counterpart Robert Lighthizer designed to improve transatlantic ties as the threat of auto tariffs looms.Hogan first visited the United States as ...

US STOCKS-Wall St hits new highs as China moves to limit coronavirus impact

U.S. stocks gained for a fourth straight session on Thursday and Wall Streets main indexes hit record highs amid growing confidence in Chinas efforts to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.China said it would halve ad...

UPDATE 1-Canadian agency asks federal court to declare Facebook contravened privacy law

Canadas privacy commissioner asked a federal court to declare that Facebook had broken federal privacy law for the private sector, according to a notice of application filed on Thursday. The application also asked for an order requiring Fac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020