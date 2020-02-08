Pak cricketer Nasir Jamshed jailed for 17 months

Former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed has been sentenced to 17 months in prison at Manchester Crown Court as he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to bribe fellow cricketers in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The 33-year-old Jamshed was handed a ten-year ban by the PCB in 2018, and he was expecting a custodial sentence after changing his plea on the opening day of his trial, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

After the 17-month jail sentence, Jamshed's wife rolled out a statement, saying that this verdict will allow cricketers to understand what happens if they choose to go on the path of corruption. "Nasir could have had a bright future had he worked hard and been committed to the sport that gave him so much, but he took a short cut and lost everything, his career, status, respect and freedom. He would have got UK nationality and played county cricket, and he threw his chance away," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Samara Afzal (wife of Jamshed) as saying.

"He would do anything to turn the clock back and not lose everything, especially his daughter who he is very close to, but it's too late for him. I hope all cricketers look at his example as a deterrent against corruption," she added. Two other co-defendants, namely, Yousef Anwar and Mohammed Ijaz, also admitted to offering financial inducements to players in the PSL ix exchange for under performing in the tournament.

Anwar was sentenced to 40 months in prison and Ijaz 30 months. Jamshed persuaded Sharjeel Khan to play out two dot balls off the first two balls of Islamabad's second over. Sharjeel was later banned for five years by the PCB, as was Khalid Latif, another player whom Jamshed had recruited for a subsequent fix. (ANI)

