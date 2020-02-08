Left Menu
Shanto disappointed as 'Bangladesh failed to capitalise on good partnership against Pakistan'

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed disappointment after his team failed to capitalise on the good partnerships on Day 1 of the first Test against Pakistan.

Pakistan will begin their first innings on Day 2 on Saturday. (Photo/ Pakistan Cricket Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed disappointment after his team failed to capitalise on the good partnerships on Day 1 of the first Test against Pakistan. The visitors were all out by Pakistan bowlers on 233 runs on Friday.

"There was little bit of movement in the early few overs, but then later it turned into a good batting wicket. But I think we needed to be more patient. With early wickets there, we were under pressure but then the way Mominul batted it was good for us to go on," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Shanto as saying. "We needed to build on the partnership, have a stand of over 100 or something. Had we had a good partnership, it could have been different. I am disappointing that we didn't capitalise," he added.

Bangladesh had managed to form three partnerships that crossed fifty but none went beyond 59 runs. Mominul Haque had formed the 59-run partnership along with Shanto. Shanto then praised Pakistan's bowlers for hitting the 'right line' and maintaining it.

"To me, the wicket was good for batting with not much seam movement after the first five to six overs. But Pakistan's bowlers were patient kept on hitting the right line and maintained it. We, however, managed to get some runs on the board. We are still short of runs but if we get a few quick wickets then it will give us a chance," Shanto said. Pakistan will begin their first innings on Day 2 on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

