Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Mercedes F1 team signal future intent with Ineos deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 18:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 18:13 IST
UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Mercedes F1 team signal future intent with Ineos deal
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Formula One champions Mercedes sent a statement of intent about their future on Monday with the announcement of a five-year principal sponsorship deal with British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's petrochemicals giant Ineos.

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff hailed a new chapter for a team that have won the last six drivers' and manufacturers' titles with Lewis Hamilton chasing his seventh career crown this season. Formula One is entering a new era in 2021 and the teams, including Mercedes, have yet to sign a new agreement with U.S.-based commercial rights holders Liberty Media beyond this year, with some evident sticking points.

Despite that, Wolff -- a shareholder in the team -- sounded optimistic. "We are in this for the long term," Wolff told reporters at a news conference at London's Royal Automobile Club.

"We like the platform but at the same time we are in negotiations with the rights holders and things need to be sorted out. "But the partnership is clearly something that indicates our wish to continue our successful journey in Formula One," added the Austrian.

Mercedes' parent Daimler said in November it would cut at least 10,000 jobs and reduce staff costs by around 1.4 billion euros (1.16 billion pounds) by the end of 2022, but Wolff said Formula One worked for the carmaker. Ridiculing recent media reports that Mercedes were considering pulling out of the sport, he envisaged instead a time when Formula One actually made a profit for the carmaker.

"We see the data... participating in Formula One is one of the greatest returns on investment in the whole Daimler Group," he said. "This is an exercise that costs little in comparison to the billions of marketing value that are being generated," he added, pointing to data that showed the average Mercedes customer was getting younger.

"We want to make it (competing in F1) a no-brainer from the sheer numbers... that the Formula One activity will be something that will be a profitable exercise like it should be." Wolff pointed to successful franchises in U.S. sports such as the NFL and NBA as the business model the sport should aspire to emulate.

"This is my personal aim and contribution with our partners to turn this into such a company so that from a Mercedes standpoint it becomes a no-brainer to participate," he said. Hamilton is out of contract at the end of this year but Wolff made clear his desire that the 35-year-old Briton should remain with the team, saying they were the 'obvious pairing going forward'.

"We would like to have the fastest man in the car and I know Lewis wants to be in the fastest car, so there is an obvious mutual outcome," he said. The Ineos principal partnership is one rung below title sponsorship, with Petronas filling that role at Mercedes, and represents the latest sporting investment by a company already involved in running, sailing, cycling, and soccer.

Mercedes already had a 'performance partnership' with the company, working with the Team Ineos cycling outfit and Olympic yachtsman Ben Ainslie's INEOS TEAM UK in a challenge for sailing's America's Cup in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 11-Coronavirus cases may be 'tip of the iceberg' outside China - WHO

People across China trickled back work on Monday after an extended Lunar New Year holiday as the government eased restrictions imposed to counter the coronavirus, but the World Health Organization WHO said the number of cases outside China ...

UPDATE 1-On the trail: Sanders, Buttigieg lead charge as Democrats barnstorm New Hampshire

Democratic presidential contenders including Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders, who topped the field in the Iowa caucuses, enter their last full day of campaigning in New Hampshire on Monday as they fight for the chance to seek the White Ho...

2 CRPF commandos die, 6 hurt in encounter; Naxal also killed

Two commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed and six other CRPF personnel, including an officer, injured in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district on Monday, officials said. A Naxal was also died in the...

UPDATE 1-Coronavirus case found at British doctors' practice - BBC

A staff member at a British doctors practice in the southern English city of Brighton has tested positive for coronavirus, the BBC reported.The County Oak Medical Centre has been temporarily closed down, the BBC said. It did not cite source...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020