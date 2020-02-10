Left Menu
Pierre de Coubertin's founding text donated to Olympic museum

  • Lausanne
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 22:06 IST
Lausanne, Feb 10 (AFP) The original Olympic Games manifesto written in 1892 by Pierre de Coubertin has been donated to the International Olympic Committee by owner Alisher Usmanov, president of the international fencing federation. Russian billionaire Usmanov bought the 14-page manifesto at auction in New York in December for USD 8.8 million, a new auction world record for an item of sports memorabilia.

Coubertin outlined his vision for reviving the ancient Olympic Games as a new, international competition in the manifesto. He argued that athletic endeavor had benefits for individuals and society.

The manuscript is the only known copy of the speech which Coubertin delivered in Paris in 1892. Coubertin founded the International Olympic Committee two years later and the first modern Games took place in 1896 in Athens.

"Your generosity is making this unique moment possible, a moment that reminds us so vividly of the mission of the Olympic Games to unite the world in peaceful competition," IOC president said in a word of thanks to Usmanov. "It is thanks to your generosity that we can reflect on our history today and celebrate this direct link to our founding father."

Uzbek-born Usmanov, 66, made his fortune in the metals and mining industry, before expanding into telecommunications, technology and media. The 66-year-old, a former shareholder at English Premier League club Arsenal and currently linked with buying a stake in Everton, became head of the international fencing federation in 2008. (AFP) AH

