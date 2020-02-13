Left Menu
Booker scores 27 as Suns dispatch Warriors

  Updated: 13-02-2020 13:42 IST
  Created: 13-02-2020 13:29 IST
Booker scores 27 as Suns dispatch Warriors
Devin Booker's 27 points helped the Phoenix Suns hold off the visiting Golden State Warriors 112-106 Wednesday night in the final game before the NBA All-Star break for both teams. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 15 points and Mikal Bridges 14 for the Suns, who had lost six of their previous seven games. Forward Jonah Bolden, signed to a 10-day contract before the game, scored six points with seven rebounds in 26 minutes in his Phoenix debut.

Phoenix was again without center Deandre Ayton because of an ankle injury. Andrew Wiggins' 27 points led the Warriors, who have lost four straight and have the NBA's worst road record at 5-24. Former Sun Marquese Chriss added 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The Warriors trailed 12-3 early but scored 10 straight points to take a 13-12 lead on a give-and-go layup from Draymond Green to Damion Lee with 6:28 left in the first quarter. But the Suns outscored the Warriors 13-4 inside the final four minutes of the quarter. Jevon Carter's pull-up jumper, after some fancy dribbling to keep defender Alen Smailagic off-balance, gave the Suns a 34-24 lead with 9.4 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Warriors cut the lead to 39-33, but Booker hit a step-back jumper and was fouled with 7:28 left in the second quarter, giving the Suns a nine-point lead. Phoenix led by as many as 13 points, but Golden State never let the game get out of reach. A Carter step-back 3 with 10:36 to play in the game made it 90-82, and the Suns later took another double-digit lead.

Jeremy Pargo's 3 with 7:24 left made it 96-89, and the Warriors made it interesting. Chriss had a follow dunk with 52.8 seconds left made it 110-103. A Wiggins 3 about eight seconds later made it 110-106, but Booker sealed the win with two free throws.

