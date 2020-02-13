Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Kaepernick writing memoir about decision to protest during national anthem

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 22:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 22:18 IST
NFL-Kaepernick writing memoir about decision to protest during national anthem
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Kaepernick7)

Colin Kaepernick, who sparked a national debate when he protested against racial injustice by kneeling during the U.S. national anthem, will publish a memoir later this year, the former NFL quarterback announced on Thursday.

The book will be released by Kaepernick Publishing who described it as "part political awakening and the part memoir" and said it would reveal the life experiences that led him to risk his NFL career in one silent act of protest. "My protest was the culmination of years of thought and experiences, of learning and unlearning," Kaepernick said in a news release.

"I want to tell the story of my evolution, and the events that led me to protest systemic oppression, in the hope that it will inspire others to rise in action." No title or release date for the memoir was announced.

The former quarterback popularized the gesture of kneeling during pre-game renditions of "The Star-Spangled Banner" in 2016 while a member of the San Francisco 49ers. He became a free agent after that season. Many other NFL players and athletes from several other sports joined in the protest -- either by kneeling, sitting, raising fists or linking arms -- but the action has all but disappeared from the world of sports.

Kaepernick, 32, has been unable to find a team to play forever since and many experts attribute his political activism, which triggered a movement that drew the ire of U.S. President Donald Trump, as the key reason teams are wary of signing him. The NFL invited every NFL team to a Kaepernick workout last November but the quarterback moved the tryout to a new location at the last minute amid a disagreement over media access and only a handful of team representatives attended.

Kaepernick founded Kaepernick Publishing in 2019 to create opportunities for other black and brown writers. Amazon.com Inc's Audible will release an audio version of the memoir.

"I am excited that through this groundbreaking partnership between Kaepernick Publishing and Audible, we can elevate Black and Brown voices who can empower future generations," said Kaepernick.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UN health expert urges stop making assessments about Coronavirus transmission

As infections from COVID-19 coronavirus continue to rise, a senior UN health expert on Thursday said that there were some indications that disease transmission outside China might not be the tip of the iceberg that had been feared.Were not ...

Russia's Putin says marriage is purely between 'man and woman'

Moscow, Feb 13 AFP Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday stressed that marriage is solely a heterosexual union and supported the idea of enshrining the notion in the countrys updated constitution. A marriage is a union of a man and w...

Irish Fianna Fail lawmaker says party undecided on Fine Gael talks

Irelands center-right Fianna Fail party has not come to any decision about the prospect of coalition talks with the Fine Gael party of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, one of its lawmakers said on Thursday. There was absolutely no decision take...

UPDATE 4-Sinn Fein path to power blocked as Fianna Fail rules out deal

Irelands largest party Fianna Fail will not consider going into government with Sinn Fein, it said on Thursday, in a decision that is likely to prevent the left-wing nationalists from entering power for the first time. The decision effectiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020