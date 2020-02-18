Left Menu
FACTBOX-Sport-Events affected by coronavirus epidemic

FACTBOX-Sport-Events affected by coronavirus epidemic
The following is a list of international sports events affected by a coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 1,800 people and infected more than 70,000 in China after emerging late last year in Wuhan, Hubei province.

ATHLETICS * The World Athletics Indoor Championships, scheduled for Nanjing from March 13-15, were postponed until next year. World Athletics is working with organizers on a date to host the biennial event in 2021.

* The Asian Athletics Association canceled its Feb. 12-13 indoor championships in Hangzhou. SOCCER

* Asian Champions League matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG have been postponed. Guangzhou and the Shanghai clubs will join the competition in April, with their group matches due to be played in May.

Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG were due to play away at Perth Glory and Sydney FC but Australian officials sought to reschedule matches after their government imposed a travel ban on foreign nationals arriving from China.

* A four-team women's Olympic qualifying tournament involving China, Australia, Taiwan and Thailand was moved from Wuhan to be held in Australia by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

* Vietnam said it would not allow sports events to be hosted in February, meaning home AFC Cup group stage matches for Ho Chi Minh City and Than Quang Ninh will have to be switched to away fixtures. Ho Chi Minh City will now face Yangon United in Myanmar on Feb. 11 while Than Quang Ninh meets Ceres-Negros on Feb. 25 in the Philippines.

* The Chinese Football Association said domestic games at all levels would be postponed.

* The AFC said preliminary stage matches of the East Zone of the AFC Cup 2020 were postponed by a couple of months to recommence on April 7 due to travel curbs in several countries.

FORMULA ONE * The Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai set for April 19, has been postponed by the governing body FIA and Formula One.

Authorities will weigh potential alternative dates later this year if the situation improves. FORMULA E

* The all-electric Formula E motor racing series abandoned plans for a race in Sanya on March 21. TENNIS

* The International Tennis Federation moved the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I event featuring China, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea, and Uzbekistan out of Dongguan to Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana) in Kazakhstan. But the Feb. 4-8 event was later postponed after Kazakhstan declined to serve as substitute hosts.

BADMINTON * The Feb. 25 to March 1 China Masters tournament in Hainan was postponed after several players withdrew. The BWF said it hoped the flagship Badminton Asia Championships could still go ahead in Wuhan from April 21-26.

* China and Hong Kong were forced to withdraw from the Feb. 11-16 Badminton Asia Team Championships in Manila, organizers said. BOXING

* The International Olympic Committee announced Jordan as hosts of the boxing qualifiers for Asia and Oceania after an event in Wuhan was canceled. It will now take place in Amman from March 3 to 11. BASKETBALL

* The International Basketball Federation moved Feb. 6-9 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers to be held in Foshan to Belgrade.

* The FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifying match between Japan and China, to be held in Chiba on Feb. 21, has been postponed. Other matches called off were Philippines vs Thailand (Feb. 20) and China vs. Malaysia (Feb. 24).

GOLF * The elite women's LPGA golf tour canceled the March 5-8 Blue Bay tournament to be held on Hainan.

The tour also canceled the Honda LPGA Thailand event in Pattaya scheduled for Feb. 20-23 and the Feb. 27-March 1 HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

* The PGA Tour Series-China postponed two qualifying tournaments and delayed the start of its 2020 campaign by two months, cutting the number of regular-season tournaments to 10 from 14.

* The European Tour said the Maybank Championship (April 16-19 in Kuala Lumpur) and the Volvo China Open (April 23-26 in Shenzhen), has been postponed. HOCKEY

* Hockey Pro League matches between China and Australia, scheduled for March 14-15 in Changzhou, will not be played. RUGBY SEVENS

* The Singapore and Hong Kong legs of the World Rugby Sevens Series have been postponed from April to October. GYMNASTICS

* The Chinese gymnastics team has pulled out from the World Cup, which is set to kick off on Feb. 20 in Melbourne. VOLLEYBALL

* A beach volleyball tournament, which was due to be held from April 22 to 26 in Yangzhou, has been postponed until after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. WEIGHTLIFTING

* The Asian weightlifting championships have been relocated from Kazakhstan to neighboring Uzbekistan. The competition, scheduled to be held during April 16-25, will be hosted in Tashkent. MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

* Asian mixed martial arts promotion One Championship will run its Feb.28 event in Singapore behind closed doors. WRESTLING

* China, North Korea, and Turkmenistan will not be participating in the Asian championships, which is scheduled to kick off in New Delhi later in the day, United World Wrestling said.

