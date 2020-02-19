REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET
Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES
USA-TRUMP/DEBARTOLO Trump issues pardon of former owner of San Francisco 49ers
U.S. President Donald Trump issued a pardon for Eddie DeBartolo Jr., the former owner of the San Francisco 49ers football team, a White House spokesman told reporters on Tuesday. SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-TOT-RBL/PREVIEW
Mourinho doesn't expect Son to return this season Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho does not expect forward Son Heung-min to play again this season after the South Korean fractured his right arm at the weekend, he said on Tuesday.
TENNIS-DUBAI/ Kenin and Bencic fall at first hurdle on day of upsets in Dubai
Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, defending champion Belinda Bencic and third seed Elina Svitolina made swift exits at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships after they all fell in the first round on Tuesday. UPCOMING
SOCCER SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-LIV/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Atletico Madrid v Liverpool Atletico Madrid host Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.
18 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DOR-PSG/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund v Paris St Germain Borussia Dortmund host Paris St Germain in a Champions League match. 18 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-JAPAN/PREVIEW Soccer - J-League season preview
The new J-League season gets underway on Feb. 21. We preview the action. 19 Feb
OLYMPICS OLYMPICS-2020/MASCOTS-DEPARTURE (PIX) (TV)
Olympics-Tokyo 2020 mascots begin overseas tour Tokyo 2020 mascots Miraitowa and Someity depart Haneda Airport for the start of the pre-Olympics overseas tour. The mascots will visit past and future Olympic and Paralympic host cities in six countries to spread enthusiasm for the Games.
19 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT CRICKET
CRICKET-TEST-NZL-IND/PREVIEW Cricket-New Zealand v India first test
The first test between New Zealand and India starts in Wellington on Feb. 21. Session bulletins, trunk lead and sidebars on merit. 19 Feb
CRICKET-T20-WORLDCUP/AUSTRALIA (PIX) Cricket - Women's T20 World Cup - Australia team profile
Australia's women have long toiled in the shadow of the nation's elite men's side but Meg Lanning's side will finally have the limelight for themselves at the home T20 World Cup. 19 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
CRICKET-T20-WORLDCUP/PREVIEW (GRAPHIC) Cricket - Women's Twenty20 World Cup - Preview
Defending champions Australia will host the seventh ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup, a 10-team tournament to be played across six venues in four cities with Melbourne hosting the final on March 8. 19 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
TENNIS TENNIS-DUBAI/
Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Dubai Tennis Championships Day three of the Dubai Tennis Championships - a WTA Premier 5 tournament.
19 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT BOXING
BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-WILDER-FURY/ Boxing-Tyson Fury discusses Wilder rematch with Reuters
British heavyweight Tyson Fury discusses his Feb. 22 rematch with American Deontay Wilder after the two battled to a split decision draw in 2018. 19 Feb
MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-TESTING/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Pre-season Testing Day one of the first round of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
19 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT SAILING
SAILING-RECORD/ (PIX) (TV) Sailing - World's fastest sailboat to break London-Hong Kong record
IDEC Sport - the world's fastest sailboat - will break the Tea Route record on Wednesday when it arrives in London. Francis Joyon and his crew left Hong Kong on January 18 and will set a new time, about four days faster than the previous record set in 2018. 19 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
BASEBALL BASEBALL-MLB-MANFRED - Field Level Media
Commissioner Manfred meets Cactus League heat Commissioner Rob Manfred faced heat in the Cactus League after a press conference in the Grapefruit League on Monday caused backlash from players.
18 Feb 20:00 ET NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK - Field Level Media NFL notebook
Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. 18 Feb 20:45 p.m. ET
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK - Field Level Media
NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA.
18 Feb 21:00 p.m. ET
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Hong Kong reports first coronavirus fatality - TVB news
Patient infected with coronavirus has died in Hong Kong: authorities
UPDATE 1-Japan quarantines cruise ship to test 3,700 on board after Hong Kong coronavirus case
Hong Kong confirms death of patient with coronavirus
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong reports first coronavirus death as hospital workers escalate strike