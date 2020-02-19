Traditional sports parameter cannot be compared with Olympic sports, says Rijiju

Reacting to another Kambala racer Nishant Shetty who broke Srinivas Gowda's 100m record, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that parameter level of traditional sport cannot be compared with Olympic sports. "The level of traditional sport is different, it is different from the Olympic sports measurement, it cannot be compared and everybody is doing good in their own level," Rijiju told ANI

However, the minister said the athletes will get a fair chance to have trials. "Any talent around the corner in the country, if it comes in my view then I will get them tested I want to give a fair chance of trial and if it is fine then we will keep him in the camp and if not we will keep looking for new such talent," he added.

On being asked about Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda saying no to national trials, minister said," He has not rejected the trail. As the competition for the Kambala tournament is going on and after the tournament, he will come for the trial. He is 28 years old and he has its own limitations." Days after Srinivasa Gowda became a viral sensation on the internet, another Kambala runner Nishant Shetty claimed to have broken Gowda's record.

In fact, on the comparison, Shetty may have beaten Gowda over 100 metres by 0.04 seconds. The Minister also spoke about the sport of shooting and how India is relentless in having the sport in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"We have put pressure for include archery and shooting in the 2022 CWG. CWG President visited earlier now House of Lords UK team has come. I have spoken to all. It has been agreed shooting and archery will be included in the Commonwealth Games," Rijiju said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

