Trump considering Tokyo Olympics trip

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 22:24 IST
  • Created: 19-02-2020 22:24 IST
Los Angeles, Feb 19 (AFP) US President Donald Trump says he is considering an invitation from Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to attend the Tokyo Olympics. "I was invited by Prime Minister Abe, and we'll make that determination," Trump said late Tuesday during a meeting with members of the US Olympic Committee and organizers of the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

"We might. We're going to try," Trump said. The Tokyo Games are scheduled for July and August, which would mean Trump leaving the country during his campaign for re-election in November.

Trump told Los Angeles organizers that he fully backs the 2028 Games, and claimed that his personal intervention as president-elect after his 2016 election victory clinched the hosting rights. Apparently referring to a call he made to the head of the International Olympic Committee, he said the previous administration "refused to call" and the Olympic bosses "were starving for love, and we gave them the love."

Trump quipped to LA 2028 chairman Casey Wasserman that he hopes to attend the Games in eight years -- if he can get a ticket. "I hope you remember me in 2028. Okay? Do you promise, Casey?" Trump said.

"At least give me a seat, okay?" AFP PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

