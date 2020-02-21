Left Menu
Yankees RHP Severino nursing right forearm soreness

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 03:26 IST
New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino is dealing with right forearm soreness and has a loose body in his pitching elbow, manager Aaron Boone announced Thursday. The forearm injury dates back to Severino's last start against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Oct. 15.

Boone was asked if there is enough time for Severino to be ready for Opening Day. "We'll see," Boone said.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Severino had two MRI exams and a CT scan after complaining of discomfort, and all tests have been negative. "It could be nothing and it's just a timing issue, or it could be something," Cashman said. He added that "it's possible" that Severino could start the season on the injured list.

Severino will be examined by Dr. Christopher Ahmad on Friday in Tampa, Fla., Boone said. Severino, who celebrated his 26th birthday on Thursday, made just three starts last season after dealing with injuries to his right rotator cuff and lat muscle. He posted a 1-1 record with a 1.50 ERA in 12.0 innings in 2019.

Severino earned his second straight All-Star selection in 2018, finishing 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 32 starts (191 1/3 innings). He owns a 42-26 record with a 3.46 ERA in 99 career appearances (88 starts) with the Yankees.

This is the latest hit to the rotation for the Yankees. Left-hander James Paxton is expected to be out until at least May after undergoing surgery to remove a cyst in his back. Domingo German is suspended until June under MLB's domestic violence policy. Paxton posted a 15-6 record with a 3.82 ERA in a career-high 29 starts last season, his first with the Yankees. The 31-year-old Canadian is set to become a free agent after the 2020 campaign.

