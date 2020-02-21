PM Modi to address opening ceremony of Khelo India University Games

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi shall be addressing the Opening Ceremony of the First-Ever Khelo India Games in the country, being played at Bhubaneswar, on the 22nd of February 2020.

Shri Modi will inaugurate the Games via video conferencing.

The Khelo India University Games are being launched by the Government of India in association with the Government of the State of Odisha.

The Khelo India Programme, a brainchild of the Prime Minister was introduced to revive the sports culture in India at the grass-root level by building a strong framework for all sports played in the country and establish India as a great sporting nation.

The Khelo India University Games will be held from 22 February to 1st March 2020 at Bhubaneswar.

This is the largest ever competition held at the university level in India and will have about 3500 athletes from over 150 universities across the country taking part in it.

There will be a total of 17 sports namely archery, athletics, boxing, fencing, judo, swimming, weightlifting, wrestling, badminton, basketball, football, hockey, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, rugby, and kabaddi.

(With Inputs from PIB)

