Sabres place Bogosian on unconditional waivers

The Buffalo Sabres placed defenseman Zach Bogosian on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract, the team announced Friday. He was suspended Monday when he refused to report to the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League after he cleared waivers. Bogosian, an upstate New York native, requested a trade in December.

He is in the final year of his contract, which carries a $5.14 million salary cap hit. Bogosian has been hampered by a number of injuries during his NHL career, which began with the Atlanta Thrashers in 2008-09. During his 12-year career, he has collected 194 points (53 goals, 141 assists) in 636 games, also playing for the Winnipeg Jets (2011-15) before joining the Sabres in a trade involving multiple players.

Last April, Bogosian underwent his second hip operation in 15 months after totaling three goals and 16 assists in 65 games, the most he has played in six seasons for Buffalo. He was second on the Sabres with 116 blocked shots and third in average ice time (21:38). Bogosian, 29, played in just 18 games in 2017-18 before undergoing his first hip surgery in January 2018.

In 19 games this season, Bogosian has one goal and four assists. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.