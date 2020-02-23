Ovechkin scores goal No. 700 vs. Devils

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin became the eighth member of the NHL's 700-goal club on Saturday after scoring 4:50 into the third period against the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J. Ovechkin, 34, scored his milestone goal after unleashing a one-timer from the right circle that sailed past goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood.

The three-time Hart Trophy recipient's 42nd goal of the season tied the contest at 2 and allowed him to join Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, Jaromir Jagr, Brett Hull, Marcel Dionne, Phil Esposito and Mike Gartner in the exclusive club. Ovechkin was mobbed by his teammates, who rushed off the bench to celebrate on the ice. The crowd at Prudential Center gave him an ovation even though the Devils lost their lead on the play.

--Field Level Media

