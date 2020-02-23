SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

The following are the top/expected stories at 2105 hours:

India look down the barrel after another top-order flop show By Kushan Sarkar

Wellington, Feb 23 (PTI) The Indian batsmen, caught between over-cautiousness and impetuosity, produced yet another inept batting performance to put New Zealand firmly on the driver's seat at the end of third day's play in the first Test here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IND-ASHWIN Setting target is still far away, we have to bat out Day 4 first session: Ashwin

By Kushan Sarkar Wellington, Feb 23 (PTI) Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels that setting a target is still some distance away in the first Test as Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari will need to bat out the first session on the fourth day on a helpful track against an incisive New Zealand attack.

Wanted to use short-ball strategy against Virat to keep him in check: Boult By Kushan Sarkar

Wellington, Feb 23 (PTI) New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult on Sunday said he didn't want Virat Kohli to settle down and hence targeted him with bouncers which eventually brought the Indian captain's downfall.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-PREVIEW Confident India to face plucky Bangladesh in ICC Women's T20 WC

Perth, Feb 23 (PTI) Their confidence on a high after the impressive win over title holders Australia, India will look to carry forward the momentum against a plucky Bangladesh in their second Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-KRISHNAMURTHY We can't be complacent, need to focus on next challenge: Krishnamurthy

Perth, Feb 23 (PTI) India's middle-order batter Veda Krishnamurthy has warned her colleagues against complacency after their splendid win against Australia, saying they must stay focussed ahead of their clash against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-ASHWIN-STRATEGY If it was up to me, would have straightaway kept deep extra cover for Kane: Ashwin

Wellington, Feb 23 (PTI) India's Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday said he would have preferred a deep extra cover for Kane Williamson from the start of his spell as the New Zealand captain has a tendency to hit off-spinners through covers.

SPO-WREST-LD ASIAN Asian C'ship: Jitender ensures place in Indian team for Olympic Qualifiers with silver

By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Jitender Kumar sealed his place in the Indian team for the Olympic Qualifiers with a silver medal at the Asian Championship here on Sunday, a result that could slam the Tokyo Games door on veteran Sushil Kumar.

'Blind' Love: 78-year-old visually challenged Allan Jones loves 'feeling' cricket from stadium By Kushan Sarkar

Wellington, Feb 23 (PTI) The hair is dishevelled, beard unkempt and shirt untucked. The old man, with a white stick, walks up to the designated stand, keeps his bag down, and quietly takes his seat.

SPO-TT-IND Sharath and Sathiyan win silver at Hungarian Open, young Hansini wins bronze in Sweden

Budapest, Feb 23 (PTI) Indian men's doubles pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan settled for a silver medal at the ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open after losing the summit clash to German combination of Benedikt Duda and Patrick Franziska, here.

SPO-GOLF-IND Honey Baisoya lone Indian to earn Asian Tour card from Q-School

Hua Hin (Thailand), Feb 23 (PTI) Indian golfer Honey Baisoya, a six-time winner on the PGTI Tour, on Sunday earned an Asian Tour card by finishing T-23 in the gruelling five-round 2020 Asian Tour Qualifying School here.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-GUJARAT Gujarat thrash Goa by 464 runs to storm into Ranji semis

Valsad, Feb 23 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai grabbed a fifer as Gujarat thrashed minnows Goa by a whopping 464 runs to storm into the Ranji Trophy semifinals, here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-SAURASHTRA Saurashtra pile on Andhra's agony, extend lead to 658

Ongole (AP), Feb 22 (PTI) Saurashtra batted Andhra out of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal by extending their overall lead to a mammoth 658 runs here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-BENGAL Bengal virtually seal semifinal berth after massive lead against Odisha

Tangi (Odisha), Feb 23 (PTI) Bengal put up a strong batting display in their second essay to virtually seal a Ranji Trophy semifinal berth with a massive 443-run lead over Odisha in their last-eight clash here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-JK Karnataka bowl out J&K for 192, take first-inning lead

Jammu, Feb 23 (PTI) Karnataka took the crucial first-innings lead after bowling out Jammu and Kashmir for 192 on the fourth day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal here on Sunday.

SPO-ILEAGUE-REALKASHMIR Real Kashmir seek home comfort against Indian Arrows

Srinagar, Feb 23 (PTI) Real Kashmir FC would hope for a reversal in their fortune when they take on Indian Arrows in the I-League here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-GILLESPIE-ISHANT It's all down to Ishant's attitude to want to learn: Gillespie praises India pacer

Sydney, Feb 23 (PTI) Ishant Sharma's keenness to keep learning has impressed former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie, who had helped the seasoned India pacer when he was struggling to take wickets.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri rides roller-coaster for 70 in third round at Puerto Rico Open

Rio Grande (Puerto Rico), Feb 23 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri carded a third straight 70 in a roller-coaster performance to lie tied-38th at the Puerto Rico Open here.

