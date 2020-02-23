Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lazio stay on Juve's heels as coronavirus fears wreak havoc in Serie A

  • PTI
  • |
  • Milan
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 21:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 21:16 IST
Lazio stay on Juve's heels as coronavirus fears wreak havoc in Serie A

Milan, Feb 23 (AFP) Lazio kept their bid for a first Serie A title in 20 years on track as a 3-2 victory at Genoa on Sunday kept them one points behind leaders Juventus, but four Serie A football matches were postponed amid growing coronavirus fears in northern Italy. Reigning champions Juve had edged out bottom club SPAL 2-1 on Saturday, but Lazio responded to keep the pressure on at the top, extending their unbeaten run in the league to 20 games in the north-western port city.

Third-placed Inter Milan, who are six points behind Juve, saw their game scheduled for later on Sunday at the San Siro postponed, with Thursday's Europa League match against Bulgarian club Ludogorets at risk, along with next weekend's league clash with Juventus in Turin. Three other top-flight matches were also pushed back -- between Torino and Parma, Atalanta versus Sassuolo and Hellas Verona against Cagliari.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced late on Saturday evening that all sporting events in two northern regions would be suspended on Sunday. Strong measures are being taken in Italy with over 132 confirmed cases in an outbreak that has claimed two lives in the country.

"I think it's right to take the necessary precautions," said Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi. "Do a lot of prevention, try to defeat and understand the problem by stopping the championship, because we shouldn't underestimate what is happening."

In Genoa, Adam Marusic scored the opener for Lazio with less than two minutes on the clock before Ciro Immobile, the top flight's leading scorer this season, netted his 27th Serie A goal of the campaign six minutes into the second half. The Italian striker pulled six goals clear of Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo who scored for a record-equalling 11th consecutive Serie A game in his 1,000th professional match against SPAL.

Francesco Cassata pulled one back for the relegation-threatened hosts, but Danilo Cataldi secured Lazio all three points despite Domenico Criscito's late consolation. "We're doing something great. The lads know it and I'm not hiding from saying it," said Inzaghi.

"In 21 games between the championship and the Super Cup we have won 17 times. In other championships we would be first, but here you have to fight with Juve and Inter. "We are there in the chase and we will try to fight."

Roma, in fifth, host 16th-placed Lecce in Sunday's only remaining fixture to go ahead in Rome, trying to keep touch with Atalanta who are six points ahead in the final Champions League berth. (AFP) ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

DGP inaugurates first women police station of JK's Doda district

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Sunday inaugurated the first women police station of Doda district. The director general of police DGP was accompanied by Inspector General of Police Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh and DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban...

Coronavirus puts global recovery at risk: IMF to G20

Riyadh, Feb 23 AFP The deadly coronavirus epidemic could put an already fragile global economy recovery at risk, the International Monetary Fund head told G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on Sunday. Global growth was poised ...

As Grenell moves to spy post, Trump looks for new ambassador to Germany

President Donald Trump said on Sunday he is looking for a new ambassador to Germany after tapping current diplomat Richard Grenell to serve as acting U.S. intelligence chief.Ill be appointing an ambassador to Germany, Trump told reporters a...

Iran says 'enemies' used virus to sabotage vote as death toll rises

Tehran, Feb 23 AFP Iran confirmed eight deaths from the novel coronavirus on Sunday, the highest toll of any country outside China, as the supreme leader accused foreign media of trying to use the outbreak to sabotage a general election. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020