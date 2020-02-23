Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Chadwick earns first super licence points in Asian F3

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 21:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 21:18 IST
Motor racing-Chadwick earns first super licence points in Asian F3
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Britain's Jamie Chadwick earned her first points towards a Formula One super license on Sunday after finishing fourth overall in the Asian F3 series at the Buriram circuit in Thailand. The 21-year-old W Series champion and Asian F3 race winner secured 10 points towards the 40 needed over a three-year period to be able to compete in Formula One.

The all-female W Series will also offer license points this year, after an inaugural season without any in 2019, and the 2020 champion set to gain 15. With 25 points, a driver can take part in Friday first practice at grand prix weekends and Chadwick would qualify for that if she retains her title.

Dutch driver Joey Alders won the Asian F3 title for 18 super license points with Red Bull junior driver Jack Doohan, son of five-times 500cc motorcycle champion Mick, runner-up and Russian Nikita Mazepin third. No woman has competed in Formula One since 1976 but Chadwick, a development driver for the Williams team, is raising hopes that she could be the one to end that long absence.

She will also drive an all-electric Jaguar Formula E car at a rookie test in Marrakesh on March 1. Separately, the W Series announced on Sunday that its 2020 drivers will undergo a training program with the help of experts including retired Olympic heptathlon gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill and snooker champion Jimmy White.

White, the current snooker world seniors champion, will "demonstrate the art of concentration and precision", series organizers said. The first race of the W Series season is in St Petersburg, Russia, in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

DGP inaugurates first women police station of JK's Doda district

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Sunday inaugurated the first women police station of Doda district. The director general of police DGP was accompanied by Inspector General of Police Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh and DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban...

Coronavirus puts global recovery at risk: IMF to G20

Riyadh, Feb 23 AFP The deadly coronavirus epidemic could put an already fragile global economy recovery at risk, the International Monetary Fund head told G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on Sunday. Global growth was poised ...

As Grenell moves to spy post, Trump looks for new ambassador to Germany

President Donald Trump said on Sunday he is looking for a new ambassador to Germany after tapping current diplomat Richard Grenell to serve as acting U.S. intelligence chief.Ill be appointing an ambassador to Germany, Trump told reporters a...

Iran says 'enemies' used virus to sabotage vote as death toll rises

Tehran, Feb 23 AFP Iran confirmed eight deaths from the novel coronavirus on Sunday, the highest toll of any country outside China, as the supreme leader accused foreign media of trying to use the outbreak to sabotage a general election. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020