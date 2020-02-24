Left Menu
NHL roundup: Caps down Penguins in battle for first

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 13:11 IST
T.J. Oshie scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period Sunday as the Washington Capitals topped the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 in a battle for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Oshie's goal came at 10:40 off a short-range rebound. Carl Hagelin added an empty-netter, his second goal of the game. The Capitals, who snapped a four-game losing streak, moved two points ahead of Pittsburgh, which has a game in hand.

Jakub Vrana and Tom Wilson also scored for Washington. Braden Holtby made 32 saves. Patric Hornqvist, Sidney Crosby, and Evgeni Malkin scored for Pittsburgh, which lost its third straight. Matt Murray made 18 saves.

Golden Knights 6, Ducks 5 (OT) Shea Theodore scored the winning goal with 1:10 remaining in overtime and William Karlsson had a hat trick as visiting Vegas won its sixth consecutive game in defeating Anaheim.

Karlsson snapped a 20-game drought without a goal for his third career hat trick. Mark Stone finished with four assists for Vegas, which has the longest active winning streak in the NHL. Max Pacioretty added two assists and Malcolm Subban finished with 25 saves. Adam Henrique and Nick Ritchie each had two goals and two assists, while Devin Shore also scored for Anaheim, which lost its fourth straight game. Gibson stopped 22 of 28 shots.

Islanders 4, Sharks 1 Anders Lee scored twice for New York, which moved back into sole possession of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference by beating visiting San Jose in Uniondale, N.Y.

The win was the second straight following a four-game losing streak for the Islanders, who snapped a three-way tie for the two wild-card spots with the idle Carolina Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets. The Sharks fell to 0-3-0 on a four-game East Coast trip.

Sabres 2, Jets 1 Kyle Okposo scored both goals, rookie goalie Jonas Johansson recorded his first NHL victory and Buffalo beat visiting Winnipeg.

Okposo netted markers in the first and third periods and stretched his point streak to four games -- four goals and one assist -- in the five games since his return from a six-game absence. An American Hockey League All-Star this season for the Rochester Americans, Johansson won for the first time by making 25 saves in his third career start.

Oilers 4, Kings 2 Connor McDavid delivered a goal and two assists in his return to the ice, helping Edmonton over host Los Angeles.

McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Josh Archibald scored for the Oilers, while Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown had goals for the Kings. McDavid looked like he hadn't missed a step during his time on the injured list. The 23-year-old center, who missed six games with a quadriceps injury sustained Feb. 8 against the Nashville Predators, logged 19 minutes, 22 seconds of ice time and had six shots on goal along with his three points.

Flames 4, Red Wings 2 Andrew Mangiapane scored two goals, Sean Monahan had a goal and an assist and Calgary began a five-game road trip with a victory over Detroit.

Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames while Noah Hanifin had two assists. David Rittich made 27 saves to pick up the victory. Facing the club with the NHL's worst record, the Flames never trailed.

Blues 4, Wild 1 Oskar Sundqvist scored a goal and set up another as visiting St. Louis defeated Minnesota.

Jordan Kyrou, Brayden Schenn and Ivan Barbashev also scored for the Western Conference-leading Blues, who have allowed just two goals during a four-game winning streak. Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington made 32 saves to win this third consecutive start.

Stars 2, Blackhawks 1 Tyler Seguin scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period as Dallas skated past visiting Chicago.

Joe Pavelski also tallied and Anton Khudobin made 31 saves for Dallas, which improved to 6-1-1 in its past eight games. Rookie Dominik Kubalik scored and Corey Crawford made 31 saves and even stopped a penalty shot for the Blackhawks, who dropped to 3-7-2 in their past dozen games.

