Scoreboard: India Vs Bangladesh
Scoreboard of the Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh here on Monday.
India Women Innings: Taniya Bhatia st Nigar Sultana b Salma Khatun 2
Shafali Verma c Shamima Sultana b Panna Ghosh 39 Jemimah Rodrigues run out (Nahida Akter/Nigar Sultana) 34
Harmanpreet Kaur c Rumana Ahmed b Panna Ghosh 8 Deepti Sharma run out (Fargana Hoque/Nigar Sultana) 11
Richa Ghosh c Nahida Akter b Salma Khatun 14 Veda Krishnamurthy not out 20
Shikha Pandey not out 7 Extras: (LB-1, W-6) 7
Total: (For 6 wkts, 20 Overs) 142 Fall of Wickets: 16-1, 53-2, 78-3, 92-4, 111-5, 113-6.
Bowler: Jahanara Alam 4-0-33-0, Salma Khatun 4-0-25-2, Nahida Akter 4-0-34-0, Panna Ghosh 4-0-25-2, Rumana Ahmed 2-0-8-0, Fahima Khatun 2-0-16-0. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK
