Reports: Senators trade Pageau, Namestnikov for draft picks

  • Updated: 24-02-2020 21:53 IST
  • Created: 24-02-2020 21:46 IST
The Ottawa Senators traded top forwards Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Vladislav Namestnikov in exchange for at least three draft picks, according to multiple reports Monday. Pageau was sent to the New York Islanders for a 2020 first-round pick and 2020 second-round pick, according to TSN. The Islanders also will send the Senators a 2022 third-round pick if New York wins the Stanley Cup this spring, per the report.

Pageau, 27, has recorded a career-high 24 goals in 60 games this year. His previous career-high was 19 goals during the 2015-16 season, and he has career totals of 87 goals and 95 assists over 428 games. The eight-year veteran, who has spent his entire career in Ottawa to date, is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Senators also traded Namestnikov to the Colorado Avalanche for a fourth-round draft pick in 2021.

Namestnikov, 27, has 13 goals and 12 assists in 56 games this season. The seven-year veteran, who also will become an unrestricted free agent after the season, played two games for the New York Rangers at the start of the season before being traded to the Senators. Namestnikov, a first-round pick by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2011, has career totals of 79 goals and 104 assists in 416 games. His best season was in 2017-18 when he notched 48 points and was traded by the Lightning to the Rangers at the deadline.

