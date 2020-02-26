UPDATE 1-Soccer-UEFA says all matches to go ahead with fans apart from Inter

This week's European competition matches will all be played as usual with fans except for Inter Milan v Ludogorets Razgrad which will take place behind closed doors because of the coronavirus in northern Italy, UEFA said Wednesday.

More than 30 new cases were been reported in Italy's two worst-hit regions overnight taking the total to over 320, officials said. The death toll remained unchanged at 11. Croatia, Greece, Austria and Switzerland have all reported their first cases in the last two days while France confirmed a second death from the virus on Wednesday and a total of 17 cases.

French side Olympique Lyonnais host Italians Juventus, who are based in Turin, in a Champions League match on Wednesday while Real Madrid are at home to Manchester City. There are also a total of 16 Europa League ties on Wednesday and Thursday with matches in Portugal, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Britain, Turkey, Spain and the Netherlands.

"Following the decisions of the Italian authorities, the UEFA Europa League match between Inter Milan and Ludogorets Razgrad will be played behind closed doors at the Stadio San Siro," UEFA said in a statement. "All other UEFA matches scheduled this week will go ahead as planned and at this time there are no restrictions for attending supporters," it added.

"UEFA will continue to closely monitor the situation regarding Covid-19 and to liaise with relevant authorities in this respect." (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.