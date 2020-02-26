Chamu Chibhabha to lead Zimbabwe in T20Is and ODIs against Bangladesh

Chamu Chibhabha will lead Zimbabwe in the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Bangladesh. Chibhabha made a comeback to Zimbabwe's limited-overs squad after a span of 16 months. The 33-year-old played his last T20I against South Africa on October 9, 2018. While he played last ODI against Pakistan on July 18, 2018.

Zimbabwe is slated to play three-match ODI series and two-match T2oI series against Bangladesh. Earlier on February 25, Zimbabwe lost a one-off Test against Bangladesh by an innings and 106 runs at the Shere Bangladesh National Stadium.

Zimbabwe ODI and T20I squad: Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Timycen Maruma, Christopher Mpofu, Carl Mumba, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Ainsley Ndlovu, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma, Sean Williams. Zimbabwe will face Bangladesh in the first ODI on March 1 at Sylhet. (ANI)

