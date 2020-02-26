Left Menu
Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis shine in Sri Lanka's 161-run triumph against Windies

Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis' centuries guided Sri Lanka to a massive 161-run win against West Indies in the second ODI at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.

  Hambantota
  Updated: 26-02-2020 22:58 IST
Sri Lankan team celebrating after taking a wicket. (Photo/ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis' centuries guided Sri Lanka to a massive 161-run win against West Indies in the second ODI at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday. With this win, the hosts clinched the three-match series by 2-0. Chasing a giant target of 346, the visitors had a good start as Shai Hope and Sunil Ambris put up a 64-run opening stand. The latter was sent back to the pavilion in the 13th over after scoring 17 runs.

Darren Bravo and Hope then stitched a brief 19-run partnership for the second wicket. The partnership was broken by Angelo Mathews in the 18th over as he picked Hope at 51 runs. In the 21st over, Bravo (16) departed off Wanindu Hasaranga. Roston Chase and Nicholas Pooran stitched 37-run for the fourth wicket partnership. Chase was bowled out by Lakshan Sandakan after playing a knock of 20 runs.

Skipper Kieron Pollard failed to leave his impression on the scoreboard and was departed on golden duck by Hasaranga.Jason Holder too failed to perform with the bat and was dismissed by Hasaranga for three runs. Keemo Paul and Fabian Allen were able to score runs in the double figures but failed to put their side over the line as they were bundled out for 184 in 39.1 overs. Paul scored 21 while Allen played an innings of 17 runs.

For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga and Lakshan Sandakan bagged three wickets each. Earlier, Windies won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to bat first. The hosts posted a mammoth total of 345/8 as Fernando and Mendis stitched a record-breaking stand of 239-run for the third wicket.

The duo broke the earlier 226-run record of Marvan Atapattu and Mahela Jayawardene that was made against India in Sharjah in 2000. Fernando and Mendis also registered the fourth-highest stand for the third wicket in the history of ODIs. Fernando amassed 127 runs studded with ten fours while Mendis scored 119 runs including 12 boundaries. This total is also the highest men's ODI total with no sixes.

The final match of the series will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on March 1. (ANI)

