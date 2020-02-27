MLB names first black, Latino umpire crew chiefs

Major League Baseball achieved historic diversity with its umpiring staff on Thursday, naming Kerwin Danley the first black crew chief and Alfonso Marquez the first Latino-born crew chief. Danley, 58, is a 23-year veteran who has worked two World Series (2008 and 2018).

Marquez, 47, was born in Mexico and has been umpiring in the majors for 20 years with three World Series assignments (2006, 2011 and 2015). The league also promoted Dan Iassogna and Jim Reynolds to crew chief positions and announced the retirements of former crew chiefs Gary Cederstrom, Dana DeMuth, Mike Everitt and Jeff Kellogg.

Five new full-time umpires are joining the major league ranks in 2020, including Ramon De Jesus, the first Dominican-born ump. Nic Lentz, Ryan Blakney, Chris Segal and Jansen Visconti also earned full-time positions. --Field Level Media

