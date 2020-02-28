Left Menu
Tasnim, Treesa march into third round at Dutch Junior International

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 28-02-2020 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 18:27 IST
India No. 1 Tasnim Mir and rising star Treesa Jolly notched up convincing victories to enter women singles third round at the Dutch Junior International badminton tournament here on Friday After winning the first game easily, Gujarat girl Tasnim, who won gold medals at Asian Junior Badminton Championships and Dubai International last year, faced some resistance from Lui Lok Lok of Hong Kong China. However, 11th seeded Tasnim held her nerves to complete a 21-14 21-17 victory.

Treesa from Kerala, who is seeded seventh, looked comfortable during her 21-12 21-13 win over home girl Fenna Laros. Both the shuttlers came into this tournament after earning first-round bye Later in the mixed double category, Indian pair of Edwin joy and Shruti Mishra also registered a victory in the hard-fought second round match. The duo recovered well in time, after losing the second game, to notch up a 21-13 19-21 21-11 win against French pair of Theo Vaur and Anouk Nambot in a match that lasted for 36 minutes..

