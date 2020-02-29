Left Menu
Rangers F Kreider fractures foot against Flyers

  Updated: 29-02-2020 08:00 IST
  Created: 29-02-2020 08:00 IST
New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider, who agreed to a seven-year contract extension earlier this week, fractured his foot Friday during the first period of a game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Kreider sustained the injury when he blocked a shot by Philippe Myers at 12:20 of the first period, though he managed to take another 10-second shift in the period.

Kreider, 28, was in the final season of a four-year contract and would have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 before signing a new deal on Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed, but multiple outlets report the deal is worth $45.5 million. Heading into Friday night's action, he ranked third on the Rangers with 45 points (24 goals, 21 assists) in 62 games this season. He was on his way to breaking his career high of 28 goals that he established twice -- in the 2016-17 and 2018-19 seasons.

A first-round pick by the Rangers in 2009, Kreider has 316 points (157 goals, 159 assists) in 522 career games. The Rangers were surging in February, winning 11 games during the month and earning nine straight road wins before losing to the Flyers on Friday.

New York lost another key player on Sunday when goaltender Igor Shesterkin was injured in a car accident while driving in Brooklyn. He is expected to miss weeks with fractured ribs. --Field Level Media

