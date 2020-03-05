Grizzlies demolish Nets, climb back to .500

Josh Jackson scored 19 points, and fellow reserve Tyus Jones recorded 18 points, six assists and five rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies posted a convincing 118-79 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night in New York. Ja Morant had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Kyle Anderson and Dillon Brooks added 12 points apiece as Memphis won its third straight game to even its record at 31-31.

Jonas Valanciunas collected 16 rebounds and Gorgui Dieng grabbed 14 boards for the Grizzlies, who have won by an average of 31.7 points during the streak. Taurean Prince scored 15 points for Brooklyn, which lost for the sixth time in eight games. Caris LeVert and Chris Chiozza tallied 14 points apiece for the Nets (27-34), and Joe Harris had 13.

LeVert shot just 6 of 19 one night after scoring a career-best 51 points in a 129-120 overtime victory over the Boston Celtics. Spencer Dinwiddie scored just four points on 1-of-9 shooting and missed all seven of his 3-point attempts. Brooklyn was just 7 of 42 from 3-point range and shot 33.3 percent overall.

The Grizzlies held a 59-42 rebounding edge, shot 43 percent from the field and were 20 of 44 from behind the arc. Jones was 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Memphis led by seven points at the break and rattled off 10 straight early in the third quarter.

Valanciunas scored on a layup to cap the spurt and give the Grizzlies a 64-47 lead with 7:13 remaining. The lead was again 17 at 82-65 entering the final stanza. Brooklyn scored the first point of the fourth quarter before Memphis tallied the next eight to stretch the edge to 90-66 on Jones' 3-pointer with 10:42 left.

Jones and Anderson hit 3-pointers to increase the lead to 30, and Morant followed with a layup to make it 100-68 with 6:43 remaining. The lead surpassed 40 when Jon Konchar scored on a put-back to make it 118-77 with 1:12 to go.

Valanciunas produced a three-point play with 6.7 seconds left to give the Grizzlies a 52-45 halftime lead. Memphis shot 36.5 percent and Brooklyn was just slightly better at 37.8 percent before the break. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.