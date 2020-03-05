Left Menu
Sindhu wins TOISA Sportsperson of Year award

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 20:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 20:59 IST
World champion shuttler PV Sindhu was on Thursday named Sportsperson of the Year at the fourth Times of India Sports Awards (TOISA) 2019 here. Rio Olympic silver medallist Sindhu, who won the world championship gold at Basel, Switzerland, last year also bagged the Unbreakable Spirit of Sports award.

Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia was given the Lifetime Achievement award, while hockey legend and three-time Olympic gold medallist Balbir Singh Sr was honoured with the Icon of the Century award. National badminton coach Pulella Gopichand won the Mentor of the Year award, while former shooter Jaspal Rana was recognised as the Coach of the Year.

The Olympic-bound Indian men's hockey was adjudged Team of the Year while the women's hockey side skipper Rani won the Inspiration of the Year award. Young shooter Anish Bhanwala and women's hockey team forward Lalremsiami were selected for the Emerging Players of the Year awards.

Olympic medallist boxer Vijender Singh was adjudged as the Youth Icon of the Year. India's limited overs team vice-captain Rohit Sharma was named Cricketer of the Year.

India skipper Sunil Chhetri won the recognition in football. Deepika Kumari and Abhishek Verma won the Archer of the Year in female and male categories respectively.

Sindhu bagged a hat-trick of awards when she was named as the Badminton Player of the Year in female category, while B Sai Praneeth got the recognition among male shuttlers. It was double delight for hockey skipper Rani who was adjudged women hockey player of the year while drag-flicker Harmanpreet won the recognition in the men's category.

Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker won the Shooter of the Year in male and female categories respectively. India's first world championship silver medallist pugilist Amit Phanghal won the recognition among male boxers while Lovlina Borgohain bagged the award among female boxers.

India's best Olympic medal hopes in wrestling, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, were selected as the male and female grapplers of the year. The TOISA recognition carries a beautiful trophy besides gift vouchers from Herbalife..

