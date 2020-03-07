Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIFF confirms postponement of FIFA WC Qualifiers match against Qatar due to coronavirus threat

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 17:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 17:08 IST
AIFF confirms postponement of FIFA WC Qualifiers match against Qatar due to coronavirus threat
AIFF logo Image Credit: ANI

Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc with sporting events as India's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match against Qatar scheduled for March 26 has now been postponed due to the spread of the deadly virus. All India Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary Kushal Das told PTI that the match against the Asian Champions in Bhubaneswar has been postponed and a new date will be known next week.

"India's match against Qatar has been postponed. It will be played later this year but the new date is yet to be decided," Das said. Ask about the status of the match against Afghanistan on June 9, he said, "That match will also be postponed." Das said the new dates of India's remaining World Cup qualifier matches will be known during a meeting between the AFC and AIFF officials in New Delhi on Tuesday.

"The meeting will discuss the new dates of these matches, besides other matters," he said. World football governing body FIFA and the Asian body AFC had on Thursday proposed postponing all the upcoming 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup Cup qualifiers in view of the rising coronavirus threat.

"For both FIFA and the AFC, the well-being and health of all individuals involved in football matches remains the highest priority, and as such, a formal proposal to postpone upcoming matches in the Asian FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers will now be shared with the relevant member associations," FIFA had said in a statement. Already out of World Cup contention after failing to win a single game, India is also scheduled to play against Bangladesh (June 4 in Dhaka) and Afghanistan (June 9 in Kolkata).

The FIFA and the AFC had said that they will provide an update on these fixtures in the coming days. The Indian team was to begin a camp under head coach Igor Stimac in Bhubaneswar from Monday but it has now been canceled.

"The camp now stands canceled. There is no point in having the camp as the match against Qatar has been postponed," a source in the AIFF said. Although the Blue Tigers lost their 2022 World Cup qualifier to Oman in Guwahati, they kept their chances alive after holding Asian champions Qatar to a goalless draw in Doha. But last-minute draws against Bangladesh and Afghanistan followed by a narrow 0-1 away loss to Oman put them out of contention for a next round berth.

India is now seeking to qualify for the 2023 Asian Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Scribes have challenging task in modern times: Deputy CM

Journalists are facing a challenging task of functioning with credibility while upholding professional ethics in modern times when monetary gains are considered to be of more importance, Karnataka Deputy chief minister Ashwath Narayan said ...

Goa: 203 candidates in fray for March 22 ZP polls

A total of 203 candidates are in the fray for the Goa Zilla Parishad polls scheduled for March 22, with the north and south districts of the state having 104 and 99 candidates respectively, a state election commission official said on Satur...

Coronavirus deaths rise to 145 in Iran, infections near 6,000 - ministry

Irans death toll from coronavirus reached 145 on Saturday after another 21 people were confirmed to have died during the last day, among them a conservative lawmaker from Tehran, officials and local news agencies said.Announcing the latest ...

18th century Chinese gourd sells for USD 4.6 million at auction

A Chinese porcelain gourd which once belonged to the 18th century Chinese Emperor Qianlong sold for 4.1 million euros USD 4.6 million at auction on Saturday. The cobalt blue and white gourd, which represents an imperial dragon with five cla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020