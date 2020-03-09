Mary Kom qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) qualified for Tokyo Olympics by advancing to the Asian Qualifiers' semifinal with a comfortable win over Philippines' Irish Magno here on Monday

Second-seeded Mary Kom, who won a bronze in the 2012 London Olympics when women's boxing was first introduced at the showpiece, won the qualifier bout 5-0 here

The 37-year-old will square off against China's Yuan Chang in the semifinals. Chang is a former Youth Olympics champion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

