Mary Kom qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amman
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 21:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@MangteC)

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) qualified for Tokyo Olympics by advancing to the Asian Qualifiers' semifinal with a comfortable win over Philippines' Irish Magno here on Monday

Second-seeded Mary Kom, who won a bronze in the 2012 London Olympics when women's boxing was first introduced at the showpiece, won the qualifier bout 5-0 here

The 37-year-old will square off against China's Yuan Chang in the semifinals. Chang is a former Youth Olympics champion.

