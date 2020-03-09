Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asian World Cup qualifiers postponed over coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kualalumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 22:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 22:26 IST
Asian World Cup qualifiers postponed over coronavirus

Asia's football World Cup qualifiers this month and in June have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, but games can still go ahead if both sides agree and safety standards are met, officials said Monday. Football is one of the sports worst affected by the deadly epidemic and especially in Asia, where the AFC Champions League and domestic competitions in China, Japan and South Korea are all on hold.

Qualifiers set for March 23 and 31, and June 1 and 9, are "postponed to later dates", world body FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation said, after consultations with Asia's national football associations. But games can still be played on those dates "provided that the safety of all individuals involved meets the required standards and that the member associations due to play each other mutually agree".

The announcement suggests that at least some games will go ahead during the upcoming international windows, when dozens of fixtures were planned across the Middle East and Asia. The women's Olympic qualifying playoff between China and South Korea has been moved to June 1 and 9, while the AFC Futsal Championship in Turkmenistan has been postponed to August, the statement added.

"FIFA and the AFC will continue to assess the situation in relation to COVID-19 and will decide whether further changes to the schedule of Asian FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers are required," it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Libya's Haftar committed to signing ceasefire - French presidency

Khalifa Haftar, Libyas eastern military commander, has told Frances president he will sign a ceasefire and stick to it if militias backed by the internationally recognised government respect it, a French presidency official said on Monday.M...

Scindia, supporting MLAs go 'incommunicado' as factional fighting intensifies in Congress in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath was on Monday engaged in trouble shooting after several lawmakers, including ministers, supporting Jyotiraditya Scindia flew to Bengaluru amid intensified factionalism in the ruling party ahead of Ra...

'Caged' pope receives guests -- from afar

Pope Francis, who complained of feeling caged while addressing the faithful by live stream because of the new coronavirus, received 30 French bishops on Monday -- at a healthy distance. Pictures released by the Vatican showed the bishops se...

US STOCKS-Wall Street pounded by oil crash, virus fears

Wall Streets main stock indexes plummeted about 5 on Monday, as a slump in oil prices and the rapid spread of the coronavirus amplified fears of a global recession on the anniversary of the U.S. stock markets longest bull run. The SP 500 wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020