Simarnjit Kaur settles for silver after losing final in Olympic Qualifiers

Indian pugilist Simarnjit Kaur (60kg) settled for silver after losing the final against South Korea's Oh Yeon Ji in the Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers here on Wednesday.

  ANI
  • |
  Amman
  • |
  Updated: 11-03-2020 22:57 IST
  • |
  Created: 11-03-2020 22:57 IST
Indian boxer Simranjit Kaur (Photo/SAIMedia Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian pugilist Simarnjit Kaur (60kg) settled for silver after losing the final against South Korea's Oh Yeon Ji in the Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers here on Wednesday.

Nine Indian boxers qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. India's brilliant performance at the Asian Qualifiers also propelled them to the top position, where they are tied with Kazakhstan among 10 nations.

India bagged two silver and six bronze in the first qualifying event. India has a chance to add further with the boxers, who failed in their quest at the Asian Qualifiers, getting one more opportunity to realize their Olympic dream at the World Qualifiers to be held in Paris in May. (ANI)

