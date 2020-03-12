Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus outbreak: UCL match between Manchester City, Real Madrid postponed

Manchester City on Thursday confirmed that its match against Real Madrid in the Champions League has been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Manchester
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 22:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 22:10 IST
Coronavirus outbreak: UCL match between Manchester City, Real Madrid postponed
Manchester City's Logo . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City on Thursday confirmed that its match against Real Madrid in the Champions League has been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak. Manchester City and Real Madrid were slated to play round-of-16 second leg match in the Champions League on March 17.

"The decision to postpone Tuesday's game was made in conjunction with UEFA and follows confirmation that players from Real Madrid will self-isolate for fifteen days after it emerged that a player from the club's basketball team tested positive for COVID-19," Manchester City said in an official statement. UEFA also confirmed that the round-of-16 match between Juventus and Olympique Lyonnais in the Champions League has been postponed.

Earlier in the day, Real Madrid's basketball and football teams were put in quarantine after a member of their basketball first team tested positive for coronavirus. The club also informed that the side's training ground has also been closed and a recommendation has been made that all Real Madrid's staff should be put under quarantine.

"The recommendation of remaining in quarantine has been followed with immediate effect, with this measure applied to both the basketball and football first teams, given that the two squads share the facilities at Real Madrid City," Real Madrid FC had said in an official statement. The World Health Organisation has declared the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV2 as a pandemic.

"We're deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction," the Director-General of WHO Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press conference. The number of cases and deaths changes by the hour, 121,564 with at least 4,373 deaths across the world as of Wednesday morning, according to data by Johns Hopkins University.

Italy has surpassed South Korea to become the largest coronavirus hotbed outside China with more than 9,000 infections and over 400 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

India reports first coronavirus death as positive cases rise to 74; Delhi shuts schools, theatres

India reported its first death due to coronavirus on Thursday as the number of positive cases soared to 74, with authorities taking emergency measures to contain its spread like shutting down schools, colleges and cinema halls in the nation...

Russia fines BBC World News $480 for violations

A Russian court fined BBC World News and one of its senior journalists a total of 36,000 roubles 480 on Thursday on charges of breaking broadcasting rules, Interfax news agency reported.The broadcaster and its editor-in-chief in Russia, Yek...

India require 1,880 new passenger, cargo aircraft in 2020-2038: Airbus

President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia, Anand Stanley on Thursday said that India will require over 1500 new passenger and cargo aircraft between 2020 and 2038. Anand Stanley, speaking to ANI said, India will require 1...

All England Open: Lakshya Sen makes second-round exit after losing to Viktor Axelsen

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen on Thursday crashed out of the tournament after losing his second-round match at Arena Birmingham here.Denmarks Viktor Axelsen defeated Sen in two straight games 21-17, 21-18 and advanced to the third round of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020