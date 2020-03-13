Left Menu
Development News Edition

Relief for Kane Richardson, returns negative for COVID-19 test

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 16:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 16:01 IST
Relief for Kane Richardson, returns negative for COVID-19 test

Pacer Kane Richardson on Friday tested negative for COVID-19, paving the way for his return to Australia's squad after being ruled out of the first ODI against New Zealand owing to a sore throat. The right-arm pacer, who returned with the Australian team from South Africa earlier this week, had informed the medical staff of a sore throat on Thursday and was sent for a precautionary testing for the novel coronavirus.

To his relief, the test results returned negative and he was on his way to the Sydney Cricket Ground, where the first ODI against New Zealand is taking place. "Kane Richardson has been cleared of contracting coronavirus after he returned a negative result to COVID-19 testing today," cricket.com.au reported.

"He received the all-clear about 8pm (local time) and was released from his hotel room quarantine to travel to the SCG for the opening Gillette ODI against New Zealand." Earlier, a cricket Australia spokesperson had said that the national board were following the protocols laid down by the government and had quarantined Richardson. "Our medical staff are treating this as a typical throat infection but we are following Australian government protocols that require us to keep Kane away from other members of the squad and perform the appropriate tests given he has returned from international travel in the last 14 days," a Cricket Australia spokesperson had been quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Richardson was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2020 auctions. Australia and New Zealand are engaged in a three-match ODI series that started here on Friday.

The matches are to be played behind closed doors in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus that has so far claimed close to 5000 lives..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Indo-Bangladesh cross border passenger trains and buses to remain suspended till April 15, or earlier if so decided: officials.

Indo-Bangladesh cross border passenger trains and buses to remain suspended till April 15, or earlier if so decided officials....

Farooq Abdullah released; JK admin revokes PSA against him

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah was released on Friday after he spent over seven months in detention, with the government revoking the draconian Public Safety Act PSA under which he had been held at his residence her...

Jet Airways RP seeks 90 days extension for bids from NCLT

Jet Airways resolution professional on Friday filed an application in National Company Law Tribunal NCLT seeking 90 days extension for the corporate insolvency resolution process of the defunct carrier. On Thursday, the lenders to Jet Airwa...

Thai female lawyers fight sexist dress codes

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, March 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Women lawyers in Thailand are petitioning to change a dress code that bars them from wearing trousers in court, saying the regulations are sexist and discriminatory.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020