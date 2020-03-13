Left Menu
Development News Edition

England's tour of Sri Lanka postponed due to coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 17:03 IST
England's tour of Sri Lanka postponed due to coronavirus

England's ongoing tour of Sri Lanka was on Friday called off in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the ECB said, calling the situation unprecedented. The decision was announced while the English cricketers were playing the second day of their final warm-up fixture in Colombo.

A two-match Test series, part of the World Championship, was due to start in Galle next Thursday. "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic worsening globally, and after discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket, we have today made the decision to return our players to the UK and postpone the forthcoming Test series between Sri Lanka and England," the ECB said in a statement.

"At this time, the physical and mental wellbeing of our players and support teams is paramount. We will now look to bring them home to their families as soon as possible. These are completely unprecedented times, and decisions like this go beyond cricket." England's home series against the West Indies in June and the T20 Blast might also get affected due to the novel coronavirus pandemic after the government identified a likely peak period of COVID-19 in the country. On Thursday, the British government said it will not ban sporting fixtures immediately but didn't rule out the option.

"We are considering the question of banning major public events such as sporting fixtures. The scientific advice, as we've said over the last couple of weeks, is that banning such events will have little effect on the spread," PM Boris Johnson said. England are scheduled to play a three-match Test series against the West Indies starting June 4, which is 12 weeks away. While the T20 Blast is to start on May 28.

The dates clash with the expected peak period of the virus identified by the government. On Thursday, the UK's chief scientific adviser said the likely peak of the virus in the country is "10-14 weeks away, maybe slightly longer", casting fresh doubts over the fate of England's cricket season..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Preparing for coronavirus lockdown, Kuwait asks Muslims to pray at home

Kuwaits religious authorities asked Muslims to pray at home on Friday as the emirate prepares to enter a period of virtual lockdown to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.The doors of the mosques will stay closed, said the ministry of r...

Assocham to reach out to 4.5 lakh members over coronavirus containment

Assocham on Friday said it is reaching out to its member base of over 4,50,000 from the industry and trade to work in close coordination with the Centre and state governments in dealing with coronavirus pandemic and follow medical and healt...

BJP RS nominee Deepak Prakash files nomination from Jharkhand

BJP Jharkhand unit president Deepak Prakash on Friday filed nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, BJP Legislative Party leader Babulal Marandi, former chief minister Raghubar Das and oth...

India shuts malls in Mumbai, bars in Bengaluru after coronavirus death

Two Indian states ordered the closure of public buildings, malls, cinemas and bars in several major cities on Friday, with Mumbai and Bengaluru subject to differing restrictions, after the country reported its first death from the coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020